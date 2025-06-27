RRB ALP 2025 date out for aptitude test at rrbapply.gov.in, check important details

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the exam date for the Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP 2025 recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the exam date on the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB ALP 2025 recruitment examination date has been released. Candidates can check details on exam city slips, admit cards, and more here. (HT File)

As per the official schedule, the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted on July 15, 2025.

The notification states that The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

Also read: JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic admission process begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

In addition, downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

Candidates must note that the Aadhaar linked biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. As such, they are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

Also read: Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 news: Where, how to check KSEAB 2nd PUC, Exam 3 results when announced

In addition, candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

The RRB ALP recruitment process comprises the following stages:

First stage CBT (CBT-1)

Second stage CBT (CBT-2)

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV) and

Medical Examination (ME)

The RRB ALP recruitment drive is being conducted for 9,970 ALP vacancies.

Also read: TNEA rank list 2025 released at tneaonline.org, direct link to download

RRB ALP 2025: How to download exam city, admit card when released

Candidates can download their RRB ALP exam city slips and admit cards following the steps given here:

1. Visit the official website of regional RRB.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the RRB ALP exam city slip or admit card as required.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your exam city slip, admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference and use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.