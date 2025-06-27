JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic admission process begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic counselling process. Candidates can fill choices for Pharmacy, Engineering and other courses as per their eligibility at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic admission process begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can fill out choices for the first round between June 27 and July 2.

JEECUP counselling 2025: Direct link to fill choices

Seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on July 3. Candidates can freeze or float their allotted seats, deposit the security money and the counselling fee online between July 4 and July 6.

The counselling fee is ₹3,000, and the seat acceptance fee is ₹250.

For the first round, candidates who freeze their seats can go for document verification at district help centres from July 4 to 7 (up to 6 pm).

Candidates can withdraw the seats allotted in the first round on July 8.

The JEECUP seat allotment result for the second round will be announced on July 12 and round 3 allotment result will be announced on July 21.

Only Uttar Pradesh state candidates can participate in the first three rounds of JEECUP counselling. Candidates from other states can participate in the fourth round of JEECUP or UPJEE counselling. The schedule for the fourth counselling round has not been announced yet.

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the exam was conducted the entrance test from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

For the counselling schedule, click here.