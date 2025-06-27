Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 news: Where, how to check KSEAB 2nd PUC, Exam 3 results when announced

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, is expected to release the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results soon. When declared, students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025 news: KSEAB 2nd PUC, Exam 3 results are expected to be out soon. (Representative image/HT file)

Students will be able to check their results by entering details like their Exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Also read: JEECUP Counselling 2025: UPJEE Polytechnic admission process begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

KSEAB had conducted the Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of 2nd PUC Exam 2 results were released.

KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: How to download

Students will be able to download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: TNEA rank list 2025 released at tneaonline.org, direct link to download

Notably, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board had declared KSEAB Class 12th Result 2025 on April 8, 2025. The Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced at the press conference held by the Board officials.

The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 73.45 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream was 53.29 per cent, for Commerce it was 76.07 per cent, and Science it was 82.54 per cent.

Also read: SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in, link to apply

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of KSEAB.