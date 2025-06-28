RRB Technician registration for 6238 vacancies begins, link to apply

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for Technician Grade-I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade-III recruitment, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RRB Technician recruitment 2025 at rrbapply.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. RRB Technician registration begins, link to apply(Official website, screenshot)

RRB Technician recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

This recruitment drive will fill 6238 vacancies. Candidates can check the RRB-wise break-up of vacancies in the official notification.

The application process will end on July 28. The deadline for application fee payment is July 30. The application form correction window will open on August 1 and close on August 10.

RRB Technician recruitment 2025: Salary and vacancy details

Name of the post Pay level Initial salary Number of vacancies Technician Grade-I Signal Level-5 ₹ 29,200 183 Technician Grade III Level-2 ₹ 19,900 6055

For the Technician Grade-I Signal post, candidates need to be at least 18 and not more than 33 years old and for the Technician Grade III post, candidates need to be between 18-30 years old. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is July 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserve category candidates as per rules.

The application fee is ₹500 for candidates except for those belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates. ₹400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges if they appear for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee is ₹250, which will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) if they appear for the CBT.

The selection process comprises of a computer-based test, followed by document verification. The CBT will be held separately for both posts.

The duration of the test is 90 minutes in which candidates need to answer 100 questions. There will be a negative marking of ⅓ rd marks for each wrong answer.

To be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, candidates belonging to various categories need to score the following minimum marks-

Unreserved: 40 per cent

EWS: 40 per cent

OBC-NCL: 30 per cent

SC: 30 per cent

ST: 25 per cent

Candidates can check the official websites of the RRBs for further details.