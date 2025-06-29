NTA announces SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam results, link to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the January 2025 semester exam results at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results using their application numbers and dates of birth. The direct link is given below. SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam results announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: CUET UG result 2025 news live updates

The agency conducted the SWAYAM January 2025 semester examination on May 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Hybrid modes at 310 test centres located in 227 cities across the country. The exam was held for 589 courses (524 CBT and 65 hybrid) and the medium was English except for language papers.

Also read: Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 1st merit list out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check allotment result

NTA has announced the SWAYAM exam result only for the CBT examination. The result of the hybrid (CBT+pen and paper) will be announced later.

Also read: UGC Ishan Uday scholarship registration underway at NSP portal, Northeast students can get ₹8000 per month

A total of 1,22,048 candidates registered for the computer-based test, of whom 1,04,886 appeared.

Similarly, 2,226 candidates registered for the hybrid mode examination and 1,864 took the test.

In total, 1,06,750 candidates appeared for the examination.

SWAYAM January 2025 result: Direct link

SWAYAM January 2025 semester result: How to check

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/swayam Open the January 2025 semester exam result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details: Application number and date of birth. Submit and download the SWAYAM January 2025 exam result.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final Score Card and Certificates will be issued by the concerned National Co-ordinators,” NTA said.

For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call the NTA help desk at 011-40759000