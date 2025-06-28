UGC Ishan Uday scholarship registration underway at NSP portal, Northeast students can get 8000 per month

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship: Online registration process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region (NER) is underway. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UGC Ishan Uday scholarship up to October 31 on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarsips.gov.in. UGC Ishan Uday scholarship registration underway at NSP portal

Under this scheme, ten thousand scholarships are awarded every year to students belonging to the economically weaker section of the Northeast region at the rate of ₹8,000 per month for ten months.

Fifty per cent of the scholarships under each category are earmarked for Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Law, Management and the other 50 per cent are earmarked for Science, Engineering & Technology, Medical, Technical, Agriculture and Forestry programmes.

The result or selection status is normally announced in November/December.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship: Eligibility criteria

Applicants need to pass Class 12 from a recodnised school situated in the Northeast (including CBSE< CISCE and NIOS schools).

They should be pursuing a recognised undergraduate degree

Only the students who are already admitted in the first year of the UG degree programme in an eligible university/college/institution within India are eligible to apply.

Students who have already acquired a degree are not eligible.

The scholarship will be provided for the duration of the UG degree programme. For integrated and dual degree programmes, the scholarship will be awarded for the duration of the UG compartment only.

The scholarship is only for those studying a regular, full-time course. Open/ distance/ correspondence/ private/ part-time courses are not eligible.

Students admitted through the management quota are not eligible.

The annual parental income of the applicant should be below ₹ 4.50 lakh per annum.

The applicants must have a valid domicile certificate of any Northeast state.

The renewal of the scholarship is subject to good conduct and maintenance of prescribed attendance. The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on successful completion of the first year of study.

Candidates can check more details here.