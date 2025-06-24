Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Delhi: NDFT seeks UGC rule change, recognition for ad hoc DU teachers

ByAheli Das
Jun 24, 2025 05:56 AM IST

In the letter, NDTF said the service of thousands of such teachers remains officially unacknowledged despite years and decades of teaching experience

The National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to recognise the full past service of Delhi University teachers who served in ad-hoc, temporary, or similar roles. The teachers’ body demanded that these years be counted for seniority, promotions, and pension eligibility. 

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

In the letter submitted on Monday, NDTF highlighted that the service of thousands of such teachers remains officially unacknowledged despite years—sometimes decades—of teaching in substantive roles. “Delhi University has, over the decades, extensively relied on ad hoc and temporary teachers to fill substantive teaching positions due to procedural and administrative delays in permanent appointments… such a situation is both inequitable and discriminatory and contradicts the principles of equal pay for equal work,” the letter stated. 

The organisation called for clear, uniform guidelines that ensure weightage for temporary service during career advancement and pension calculations. They also demanded that the policy be implemented retrospectively to benefit those who have already retired or spent several years in such roles without due recognition. “NDTF demands the ministrytake this matter with the seriousness it deserves and ensure necessary amendments are made in the UGC regulations,” the letter noted. 

Multiple attempts from HT seeking comments from the education department went unanswered.

The letter also drew attention to the disproportionately adverse impact of current policies on teachers from marginalised communities. “Their contributions must not remain invisible,” it stressed, urging that special care be taken to acknowledge their service and eliminate existing structural barriers. 

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
