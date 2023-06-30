Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of dental hygienist today, June 30. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 20. Candidates will be able to edit their applications till July 27. UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 288 vacancies for Dental Hygienists in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years old.

UPSSSC Dental Hygienist posts: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2023 start from 30/06/2023”

Next, click on the apply link for Dental Hygienist

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents and pay the fee

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON