Home / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts from June 30

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts from June 30

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2023 05:02 PM IST

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: The application process for 288 Dental Hygienist posts will begin on June 30.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified 288 Dental Hygienist posts. The application process will commence on June 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 20. However, candidates will be able to submit their application fee by July 27. Interested candidates can submit their applications at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts from June 30.
UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts from June 30.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 288 vacancies for Dental Hygienists in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay 25 as an application fee.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details on the official website of UPSSC at upsssc.gov.in or here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsssc recruitment jobs + 1 more
upsssc recruitment jobs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out