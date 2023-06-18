Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified 288 Dental Hygienist posts. The application process will commence on June 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 20. However, candidates will be able to submit their application fee by July 27. Interested candidates can submit their applications at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 288 Dental Hygienist posts from June 30.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 288 vacancies for Dental Hygienists in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years of age.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹25 as an application fee.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details on the official website of UPSSC at upsssc.gov.in or here.