UPTET 2021 on January 23, COVID norms to be followed

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has tasked senior bureaucrats to make concrete preparations to systematically conduct the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 on January 23.

"Covid-19 protocol must also be followed. There should be availability of masks, sanitisers, infrared thermometers at every centre," Yogi said in a Covid review meeting with "Team 9" on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 last year after a paper leak came to fore following which several people were arrested. Some senior officials of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also found guilty in a subsequent probe by the state government.

In order to maintain the integrity of the examination, the additional chief secretary, home, additional director general, law and order, the principal secretary, basic education, along with district magistrates, basic education officers and other officers concerned have been asked to look into the arrangements through videoconferencing.

The chief minister also instructed the officials that past record of institutes must be taken into account before making them exam centre.

He said the institutions with dubious image must not be made exam centres at all. The result of UPTET-2021 will be declared on February 25. The examination would be conducted in two shifts: 10am to 12:30pm for primary level teachers and from 2:30pm to 5pm for upper primary level teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Prayagraj, will release the answer key of the examination on January 27 and aspirants will have the opportunity to register their online objections to it by February 1. A special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23, an official said.

After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will then be declared on February 25. UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling