WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Live: Registration begins tomorrow for 10255 posts
WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Live Updates: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will begin tomorrow, March 7, the registration process for 10,255 Constable vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in. The application deadline is April 5, and the application form correction window will be open from April 8 to 14.

To apply for Constable vacancies, candidates must have passed Class 10 or the Madhyamik examination (from WBBSE or its equivalent).
To apply for Constable vacancies, candidates must have passed Class 10 or the Madhyamik examination (from WBBSE or its equivalent). Follow the latest updates on WB Police Constable recruitment below:
WB Police Constable recruitment 2024: Application fee
The application fee is ₹170 for all categories. except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates of West Bengal.
SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal have to pay the processing fee of ₹20.
How to Apply for WB Police Constable recruitment?
Go to the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.
Open the recruitment tab.
A new page will open where candidates will find the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link.
Register and get the login details.
Login and fill out the application form.
Upload documents, and make payment.
Submit your form and save the confirmation page.
WBPRB WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Age limit, educational qualifications
The age limit of applicants should be between 18 to 30 years. They must have passed at least Class 10 or its equivalent to apply for these vacancies.
WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Important dates
Registration begins on: March 7
Ends on: April 5
Correction window: April 8 to 14
WB Police Constable recruitment 2024: Registration from tomorrow
The application process for 10,255 Constable vacancies in the West Bengal Police will start tomorrow, March 7. Interested candidates can apply for it on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, prb.wb.gov.in..