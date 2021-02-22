IND USA
employment news

West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how

  • The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST

WBPRB Wireless Operator Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying to ascertain the eligibility criteria, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms and conditions.

Applicant should not be of less than 18 years or more than 27 as on January 1, 2021. There is a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 3 years for those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The applicant must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) or equivalent examination from any of the recognised boards in science with physics and mathematics.

Apart from this applicant should be in good mental and physical health and must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language. However, the language provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For them the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

Application Forms can be submitted online till 5pm on March 22.

How to apply

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

2) Click on the link for recruitment on the top navigation bar

3) Click on link for get details against row for 'Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020'

4) Click on the post you want to apply for

5) Read the details and click on apply online

6) Sign in with your credential or sign-up if u are not registered

7) Do as directed

