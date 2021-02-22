West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how
- The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
WBPRB Wireless Operator Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.
Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying to ascertain the eligibility criteria, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms and conditions.
Applicant should not be of less than 18 years or more than 27 as on January 1, 2021. There is a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 3 years for those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC).
The applicant must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) or equivalent examination from any of the recognised boards in science with physics and mathematics.
Apart from this applicant should be in good mental and physical health and must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language. However, the language provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For them the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.
Application Forms can be submitted online till 5pm on March 22.
How to apply
1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in
2) Click on the link for recruitment on the top navigation bar
3) Click on link for get details against row for 'Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020'
4) Click on the post you want to apply for
5) Read the details and click on apply online
6) Sign in with your credential or sign-up if u are not registered
7) Do as directed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how
- The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer
- UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies notified
- OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO interview call letter 2020 released, here's direct link
- SBI PO interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment rally in Jammu gets overwhelming response
- A recruitment rally of the Indian Army at Sunjuwan military station in Jammu has been getting overwhelming response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified
- After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today
- WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified
- BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts
- Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt earmarks ₹5 crore for apprenticeship training scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019 declared, check here
- SSC CGL Tier-2 results 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OSSC Mains admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 20, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ossc.gov.in on or before February 27, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox