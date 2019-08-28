Escape games enable innovative thinking

education

Playing games has always been the most fascinating tasks of all since we were kids. Be it play station, mobile or PC, we always find a way to keep ourselves busy with video games. But, have you ever thought of experiencing the game in real life? There are a majority of people who haven’t even heard of real life escape games. The original concept of real life escape games come from video games called ‘Escape rooms’ or ‘Escape Games’. In the year 2007, a Japanese company transformed this concept into live escape rooms where players would physically play in a themed room and accomplish the mission to escape within the allotted time by finding hidden clues, answering riddles and solving puzzles. Escape room creates interactive, immersive games rooted in hyper-realistic scenarios which put players in a real life escape games where they must work together in a race against the clock to solve a series of an increasingly challenging puzzle. China was the second country to adopt the concept of real life escape games and later it was followed by the western part of the globe.

The concept of real life escape games came into India in the year 2013, which was new and not very famous then. However, in the last three to four years, escape rooms have become massively popular amongst millennial generation. In India, people do not have much sources of entertainment that are related to physical activities, escape rooms have always been appreciated by the players who look for real world gaming. Most of the gaming options are either mobile based or virtual reality where virtual reality games are just trying to stimulate real world in virtual scenarios. Escape rooms are completely different from what we have been playing for so long. While playing a real life escape game, feel and thrill of the live experience is unique and exceptional. Escape rooms provide a platform to the players to play the real game together with family and friends or any other person. It is an only gaming experience where all the players can coordinate with each other and work together as a team which makes this concept exciting and interesting.

BENEFITS OF REAL LIFE ESCAPE GAMES

Escape games sharpen your mind through a series of fun filled puzzles and activities.

A three-generation game – anyone from the age of seven to the age of seventy years can participate in aids in coping with mental and emotional stress; helps in learning time management skills; increases interaction between the players; fulfills the desire of people to perform live roles.

Inspiration for different escape room themes is often drawn from books or films which make the game more realistic. While the majority of players are youngsters (in their 20s or 30s), escape rooms provide a vast option of games/themes for both, kids and adults. Many corporates have started taking their employees for real life escape games as a team-building exercise. People have also started choosing these places for celebrating birthday parties and anniversaries with their family/ friends.

With the increasing use of technologies, new escape games are taking the playing experience to the next level. Be prepared to have your wits tested and your entertainment level raised when you get into the real life escape games. So, get lost in an island or save metro from hijackers or fight spirits in the haunted hostel, you will be amazed by the real life gaming experience.

