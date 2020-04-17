Evaluation of Tripura board exams answer scripts to start amidst lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:18 IST

Amidst lockdown, evaluation of Tripura board examination copies would start shortly but with maintenance of social distance, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“The board exams of Class 10 new syllabus was over but few exams of old syllabus are left. Some papers of Class 12 were done and some are left. We have decided to start evaluating answer scripts of those board examinations that were completed prior lockdown. We are planning to start in next three-four days. In order to maintain social distancing, we have decided to create 15 evaluation centres in Agartala instead of 6-7 in earlier times,” Nath told the reporters on Thursday.

He said that the state government would provide buses for the teachers who don’t have their own vehicle so that they could travel to their evaluation centres smoothly.

The rest board exams would be held post lockdown, he added.

Nath also informed that they have decided to cancel summer vacation in the schools this year as the state is under lockdown for many days since March 24.

“ We have closed all educational institutions since March 17 throughout the state. And our state declared lockdown on March 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown period from April 14 to May 03. As the schools are closed for long time, we have decided to cancel summer vacations this year. For the betterment of the students, we are thinking to resume classes after completion of lockdown but social distance should be maintained,” said Nath .

He also said that classes for the students through local TV channels and Doordarshan would begin from April 18 so that they get updated with their educational curriculum.

He announced this after holding meeting with School Education and Higher Education Department’s higher officials at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.