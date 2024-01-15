AIBE 18 Result 2023 Live: BCI AIBE XVIII results awaited, updates here
AIBE 18 Result 2023 Live: Bar Council of India, BCI will release AIBE 18 Result 2023 in due course of time. The Council has not shared the date and time of release of All India Bar Examinations results yet. When released candidates can check the results of AIBE XVIII on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
The AIBE 18 examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened till December 20, 2023.
Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the Council. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, final answer key.
Follow all the updates here:
Bar exam result 2023: About raising grievances
Candidates are advised to raise their grievances/inquiry if any relating to AIBE-XVII AND AIBE-XVIII on Portal https://aibe.smartexams.in/index.php They are required to follow following procedure
1. Visit the provided link: https://aibe.smartexams.in/index.php
2. Click on "Incident," where you will find a tab named "Submit Incident."
3. Click on "Submit Incident," and you will be directed to a page where you can raise your query by filling in your details.
AIBE18 results: Login credentials
Mobile Number
Result of AIBE 18: Which candidates will be rejected?
All India Bar Examination Final Answer Key
AIBE exam 18 2023 result: How to check
Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
Click on AIBE 18 Result 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
