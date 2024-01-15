AIBE 18 Result 2023 Live: BCI AIBE XVIII results awaited, updates here

AIBE 18 Result 2023 Live: Bar Council of India, BCI will release AIBE 18 Result 2023 in due course of time. The Council has not shared the date and time of release of All India Bar Examinations results yet. When released candidates can check the results of AIBE XVIII on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. aibe 18 exam result 2023 live updates: bci aibe XVIII results, direct link, final answer key at allindiabarexamination.com(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)

The AIBE 18 examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened till December 20, 2023.

Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released by the Council. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, final answer key.