AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Where how to check AIBE XIX results when declared
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: The Bar Council of India has not yet released AIBE 19 Result 2024. The All India Bar Examination results when announced can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
The final answer key was released on March 6, 2025. Officials informed that a total of 28 questions had been withdrawn, out of which 7 were from SET A, 7 were from SET B, 7 were from SET C, and 7 were from SET D. The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.
When announced, the AIBE 19 results can be checked by following the steps given here.
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Why is exam conducted?
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: The AIBE exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into the practice of law, in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills.
After clearing exam, the candidate is awarded certificate of practice by the Bar Council of India.
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Passing criteria
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: These are the pass marks for AIBE 19:
General and OBC category candidates: 45 per cent.
SC/ST and disabled candidates: 40 per cent.
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Date and time not announced
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: The All India Bar Examination result date and time have not been announced yet.
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Website to check result
allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: About final answer key
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: When was final answer key released?
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: What was the processing fee to raise objections?
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Provisional answer key released on December 28
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Pattern of written exam
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: When was written exam held?
AIBE 19 Result News 2025 Live: Where to check
