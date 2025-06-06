Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS Nursing results expected today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 06, 2025 09:35 AM IST

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 expected today, June 6, 2025. The steps to check the results is given here. 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has not yet announced AIIMS B.SC Nuring Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for B.Sc. (H) Nursing can check the results when declared on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS Nursing results expected today(Official website screenshot)
The written examination was held on June 1, 2025. As per the official brochure, the expected date of declaration of results is June 6, 2025.

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results when announced, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS B.SC Nuring Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam consisted of one paper and lasted 2 hours. It consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.

Based on the Entrance Examination results, separate merit lists will be prepared for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories. Disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. All provisionally qualified candidates in the online (CBT) Test will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
