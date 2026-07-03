All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2026 on July 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing written examination can check the results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2026 releasing tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The written examination was held on June 27, 2026. The entrance examination was conducted in computer-based mode across major cities in India. Admission to the B.Sc. (Hons.). The examination consisted of one paper of two hours’ duration carrying 100 marks. Questions were asked from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge. Physics, Chemistry and Biology will carry 30 marks each, while General Knowledge carries 10 marks.

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As per the information bulletin, "Results will be available on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in. Result of individual candidate will NOT be informed on telephone and candidates are advised NOT to call the Examination Section for such information."

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} All the appeared candidates can check the results when out through the official website by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All the appeared candidates can check the results when out through the official website by following the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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On the basis of the merit list based on the marks secured in Stage-I, three times the number of candidates will be invited for Personal Assessment by a Selection Committee. Marks in Personal Assessment will be awarded out of 30.

Those who pass the personal assessment are eligible to appear for the counselling round. In the first and second rounds, All qualified candidates in the Entrance Examination of B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing and B.Sc. Allied & health care courses will be called for participation for these rounds. The candidates will have to fill in choices for the allocation of the Institute & courses. The choices once exercised will remain the same for both rounds. The order of Seat Allocation will be General/EWS/OBC (NCL)/SC/ST. The Seat Allocation will be done strictly by the combined merit list starting from Rank No. 1.

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The nursing programme offered by participating AIIMS institutions will be granted strictly on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.