The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the NEET UG Result 2026 soon. The Agency has already started evaluating the answer sheets for the NEET UG re-exam held on June 21, 2026. NEET UG Result 2026 for re-exam to be out soon, evaluation underway: Report (HT_PRINT)

As per the ANI report, more than 10,000 objections have been received regarding the provisional answer key, and each challenge is being examined thoroughly.

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The re-exam was held on June 21, 2026 across 5440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was held in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam was held in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. More than 20 lakh candidates have appeared for the re-examination.

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The provisional answer key was released on June 25, 2026 and the objection window was closed on June 28, 2026.

The Agency had put a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination, which included end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort, CCTV surveillance at all exam centres, mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation and real-time monitoring through centralised control systems.

NEET UG re-exam was ‘error-free and flawless’, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh

While speaking to ANI after the exam, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said, "This was as error-free and as flawless as it can be. We took every necessary step to strike a balance between security and students' convenience... We worked with all agencies, all security agencies, to ensure that we are able to conduct an examination which is not only glitch-free, but which is also a zero-error examination with zero tolerance for any malpractice."