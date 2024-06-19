AIIMS BSc Nursing Results 2024: Here's how to check online at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for the August session. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. The Institute has shared the qualified candidates' roll numbers, category, PWBD, percentile and overall rank. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing entrance examination was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2024, and are eligible candidates are provisionally eligible for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation. The Institute has shared the qualified candidates' roll numbers, category, PWBD, percentile and overall rank.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024: How to check result

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Look out for the link to check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 which will be available on the home page and click it

A new PDF file will open where candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their roll numbers and percentile.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, all provisionally qualified Candidates as per the list are subject to the outcome of preliminary scrutiny of the uploaded OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate and will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through the Seat Allocation process. The choice thus made will be final & no claim including order of preference be entertained in this regard thereafter.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

Also Read: AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for August session out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to check roll numbers here