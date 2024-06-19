AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for August session out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check roll numbers here
AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for August session has been released. The roll numbers of qualified candidates can be checked here.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 for August session. Candidates who have appeared for AIIMS B.Sc. (H) Nursing Entrance Examination – 2024 can check the roll numbers through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The entrance examination was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2024 and are provisionally eligible for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation. The Institute has shared the qualified candidates roll numbers, category, PWBD, percentile and overall rank.
As per the official notice, all provisionally qualified Candidates as per list below are subject to outcome of preliminary scrutiny of uploaded OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate, will exercise their choice/s of the Institute through Seat Allocation process. Choice thus made will be final & no claim including order of preference be entertained in this regard thereafter.
Direct link to check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024
AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Click on AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers and percentile.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.
