close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to check

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 11, 2023 09:34 AM IST

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 will likely be released today, November 11, 2023. Steps to check the results is given here.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)
AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online seat allocation including open round of seat allocation will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024 and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out