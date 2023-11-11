All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely release AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 on November 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2024 session can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 likely today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to check (Hindustan Times)

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023 in CBT mode. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET January Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online seat allocation including open round of seat allocation will be notified separately. The courses will begin on January 1, 2024 and the last date for admission is till February 29, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.