AILET 2024 LLM second merit list released, direct link here

AILET 2024 LLM second merit list released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 01:12 PM IST

AILET 2024 LLM second merit list can be checked on the official website of National Law University Delhi.

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the LL.M. Programme for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) counselling today, January 9. Candidates can check the AILET 2024 LLM second merit list at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024 LL.M. second merit list released, payment deadline on Jan 15
AILET 2024 LL.M. second merit list released, payment deadline on Jan 15

“Candidates listed in the Second Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the LL.M Programme (Non-Residential) (ANNEXURE–A) are required to pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee by 11:00 am on January 15, 2024, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the Online counselling”, reds the official notification.

The First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates (category-wise) was issued on December 28, 2023. The last date for payment of confirmation of provisional admission was January 3, 2024.

Direct link to check AILET 2024LLM merit list

AILET 2024 LLM second merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click the “2nd Provisional Merit List LL.M”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Check the AILET 2024 second merit link.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

