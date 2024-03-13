AISSEE 2024 Result Live: How to check Sainik school results
AISSEE Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) soon. The entrance exam was conducted on January 28 in the Paper-Pen mode, the results of which are scheduled to be out within 6 weeks of the exam date. Candidates who have appeared in the Sainik School entrance examination for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 can check it on the websites exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE and nta.ac.in....Read More
The final answer key of AISSEE 2024 has been released and as per past trends, the results will be declared next. Candidates and their parents can check it using application numbers and date of birth.
When released, the direct link to check Sainik School entrance exam results will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on AISSEE results.
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: Steps to check Sainik school results
When released, the results can be viewed through the following steps:
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE
- On the homepage, find the AISSEE 2024 results link and click on it.
- Enter credentials (Application number and Date of Birth) to log in.
- The AISSEE 2024 results will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: Exams held for admissions to Classes 6 & 9
NTA conducts the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: Keep these credentials ready
To view the results, the following credentials of the candidates are required:
- Application number
- Date of Birth
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: Important websites to check results
When released, candidates can view their results on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE and nta.ac.in.
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: When was entrance exams held?
The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) was held on January 28 in the Paper-Pen mode.
AISSEE 2024 Results Live updates: Entrance exam results soon
The NTA is gearing up to release the results of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) soon. When released, candidates can visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in to view their results.