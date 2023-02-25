AISSEE result 2023 out, direct link to check Sainik School entrance exam scores

AISSEE Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released scorecards of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2023. Candidates an go to aissee.nta.nic.in and check their scores.

The entrance test for Class 6 and 9 admission at Sainik Schools was conducted on January 8.

NTA had previously released the OMR anshwer sheets, answer key and candidates and invited objections till February 15.

To download AISSE result, candidates must use their application number and password as login credentials.

Follow these steps to check AISSEE result:

AISSEE 2023 result: How to check

Go to aissee.nta.nic.in. On the home page, open the link to download scorecards. Enter application number, date of birth and login. Check and download the AISSEE scorecard.

AISSEE is held by NTA to select candidates for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at 33 Sainik Schools across the country.