Thursday, May 22, 2025
AISSEE Result 2025: Sainik School entrance exam results out at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 22, 2025 06:32 PM IST

AISSEE Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check Sainik School entrance exam results is given here.  

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Sainik School entrance exam can check the results on the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

AISSEE Result 2025: Sainik School entrance exam result out, direct link here
AISSEE Result 2025: Sainik School entrance exam result out, direct link here

Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective score card using their Application Number & Date of Birth. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check AISSEE Result 2025

AISSEE Result 2025: How to download 

1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

2. Click on AISSEE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was held on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.

The provisional answer key was released on May 5 and the objection window was closed on May 7, 2025. The final answer key was released on May 18, 2025.

Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
