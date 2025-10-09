Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    APPSC Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer results 2025 declared, here's direct link for list of qualified candidates

    APPSC Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer results: Candidates can check their qualification status for Main Examination on the official APPSC website.

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 5:35 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    APPSC Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer results OUT: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the Main Examination for recruitment to various posts in the Forest Subordinate Service.

    APPSC Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer results OUT: The Screening Test for both recruitments was conducted on September 7, 2025.
    APPSC Forest Section Officer and Beat Officer results OUT: The Screening Test for both recruitments was conducted on September 7, 2025.

    According to the Commission, the results have been declared for two recruitment notifications — Forest Section Officer (Notification No. 07/2025) and Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer (Notification No. 06/2025).

    The Screening Test for both recruitments was conducted on September 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for these tests can now check their qualification status for the Main Examination on the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in

    The list of provisionally qualified candidates for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts can be accessed here

    The list of provisionally qualified candidates for Forest Section Officer posts can be accessed here

    The Commission has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the Main Examination schedule and other instructions.

    The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Forest Subordinate Service under the General and Limited Recruitment categories.

    Note: For more details, candidates are encouraged to refer to the APPSC website.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
    News/Education/Exam Results/APPSC Forest Section Officer And Beat Officer Results 2025 Declared, Here's Direct Link For List Of Qualified Candidates
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes