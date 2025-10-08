NTA SWAYAM 2025 (July Semester) registration begins, apply for 648 courses, know key details

SWAYAM 2025 (July Semester) registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started accepting online applications for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-2025 July Semester) examination. The exam will cover 648 courses, offering students and professionals across India an opportunity to earn certification in a wide range of disciplines through one of the country’s largest open learning initiatives. NTA SWAYAM 2025: Interested candidates should apply early and follow the instructions carefully to ensure a smooth registration process. (Santosh Kumar/File)

SWAYAM 2025 (July Semester) registration: Key Dates to Remember Online application submission: 8 October to 30 October 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for fee payment: 31 October 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction window: 1 to 3 November 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Examination dates: 11, 12, 13 and 14 December 2025

Exam duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Mode: Hybrid (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper)

The exam city, admit card release date, and detailed schedule will be announced later on the official website.

SWAYAM 2025 (July Semester) registration: Where to Apply Candidates can apply online through the official NTA portals: exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ or exams.nta.nic.in/

The Information Bulletin available on the website provides complete details about the scheme of examination, exam cities, duration, eligibility criteria, application fees, and step-by-step instructions for applying.

What is SWAYAM SWAYAM is a Government of India programme designed to make high-quality education accessible to everyone, especially students who cannot attend formal classroom teaching. The platform offers online courses from top universities and institutions, and successful candidates can earn certificates that hold academic and professional value.

How to Get Help while submitting application Candidates facing difficulties in submitting their online applications may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email swayam@nta.ac.in

Applicants are also advised to regularly check the NTA websites — nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/ — for the latest updates, announcements, and exam-related notices.

