APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Live: Scores expected soon on psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the group 2 preliminary screening test on February 25 and results are awaited. In a previous notification, the APPSC said that group 2 exam results will be announced in the next five to eight weeks. When declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, psc.ap.gov.in....Read More

The preliminary answer key of APPSC group 2 exam was issued a day after the exam, on February 26, and objections were invited between February 27 and 29.

The group 2 securing examination was held in a single shift at 1,327 venues in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets and 4,04,037 took the examination. The overall attendance in the examination was 87.17 per cent.

The Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for June-July, 2024. Follow this live blog for the APPSC group 2 prelims result download link and other updates.