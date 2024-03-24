APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Live: Scores expected soon on psc.ap.gov.in
- 23 Mins agoVacancies increased
- 26 Mins agoOver 4 lakh candidates appeared
- 27 Mins agoWhere to check APPSC group 2 result 2024?
- 28 Mins agoWhat we know about the result date?
APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the group 2 preliminary screening test on February 25 and results are awaited. In a previous notification, the APPSC said that group 2 exam results will be announced in the next five to eight weeks. When declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the commission, psc.ap.gov.in....Read More
The preliminary answer key of APPSC group 2 exam was issued a day after the exam, on February 26, and objections were invited between February 27 and 29.
The group 2 securing examination was held in a single shift at 1,327 venues in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets and 4,04,037 took the examination. The overall attendance in the examination was 87.17 per cent.
The Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for June-July, 2024. Follow this live blog for the APPSC group 2 prelims result download link and other updates.
APPSC group 2 result 2024: Vacancies increased
The commission recently added six new vacancies to the ongoing recruitment drive for group 2 recruitment. With this, the total number of vacancies for the ongoing recruitment process has increased to 905 (333 Executive and 572 Non-Executive).
APPSC group 2 result 2024: Over 4 lakh candidates appeared
As informed by the commission, 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded hall tickets and 4,04,037 took the test. The overall attendance was 87.17 per cent.
Where to check APPSC group 2 result 2024?
Results of the APPSC group 2 recruitment examination will be announced on psc.ap.gov.in, the official website of the commission.
APPSC group 2 result 2024: What we know about the result date?
Though the exact date and time for APPSC group 2 result are not confirmed, the commission, after the examination, said that scores will be announced within five to eight weeks.