APPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Check Andhra Pradesh group 2 results expected date

APPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Results of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) group 2 preliminary screening test are awaited. The examination was held on February 25, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm. APPSC group 2 results 2024 expected date (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After the exam concluded, the commission issued a notification on psc.ap.gov.in, informing candidates that results of the examination would be declared in the next five to eight weeks.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An official confirmation of the exact date and time is awaited.

The answer key of APPSC group 2 exam was issued a day after the exam, on February 26. Objections to the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29.

This year, a total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets, and 4,04,037 appeared for the examination. The overall attendance in the examination was at 87.17 per cent.

The examination took place at 1327 venues in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains examination, which is tentatively scheduled for June-July, 2024.

The APPSC group 2 examination will fill a total of 897 vacancies.