APPSC group 2 answer key objection window closes today, results next

APPSC Group 2 Result: The window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key of the group 2 services screening test will be closed today, February 29. The APPSC group 2 answer key was released on February 26 and candidates were asked to file objections, if any, between February 27 and 29 through the link provided on psc.ap.gov.in.

“Objections would not be accepted through Post/WhatsApp /SMS/ Phone/Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” the notice reads.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the APPSC group 2 Prelims examination on February 25, in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

A total of 4,83,525 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets, and 4,04,037 appeared for the examination, marking the total attendance at 87.17 per cent.

The examination was held at 1327 venues in 24 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The commission is expected to announce results of the examination next. As per a notification of the commission dated February 25, results of the APPSC group 2 prelims exam will be declared in “5-8 weeks”.

The group 2 Main examination will be held in June-July 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 897 group 2 vacancies in Andhra Pradesh.