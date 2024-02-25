APPSC Group 2 exam held today, results in June or July

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday. The Group 2 exams were held today from 10.30 am to 1 pm. APPSC has conducted the preliminary examination for a total of 899 posts. APPSC Group 2 exam held today

According to the HT Telegu 4,63,517 candidates downloaded the hall passes for the Group-2 exam, out of the 4,83,535 students who applied. APPSCGroup-2 preliminary exam results are expected in June or July. APPSC Group 2 Exam were conducted in 1327 centers across the state.

According to HT Telegu, APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang said that there is no possibility of a shortage of centers for Group-1 Prelims (Group 1) examination due to inter examinations. The group-1 exam will be held on March 17 and don't believe the postponement rumours.

APPSC Group 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website at portal-psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check the resutls and take print for fthe future reference.