Assam Public Service Commission has declared APSC CCE 2023 Prelims Result today, April 12, 2023. The list carrying roll numbers of qualified candidates is available on the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE 2023 Prelims Result Out: How to check lists at apsc.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to check their roll numbers can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check APSC CCE 2023 Prelims Result

APSC CCE 2023 Prelims Result: How to check

Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Assam Combined Competitive prelims examination was conducted by the Commission on March 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key was released on March 27 and the last date to raise objections was till March 31, 2023 for both Paper I and Paper 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through CCE 2023, APSC aims to fill 913 vacancies in various state departments. Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main exam date has not been announced by the Commission yet. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON