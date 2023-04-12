Home / Education / Exam Results / APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 declared at apsc.nic.in, direct link here

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 declared at apsc.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 05:07 PM IST

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

Assam Public Service Commission has declared APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 on April 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Assam Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022 can check the results through the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 declared at apsc.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The examination was held on March 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Those candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

Direct link to check APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  • Click on APSC CCE Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam date and admit card will be issued by the Commission soon. The main exam will comprise of six papers. Paper I is essay type and will carry 250 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours. Paper II to VI is General Studies and will carry 250 marks each. The exam duration is for 3 hours each. Candidates can check for more related details on the official site of APSC.

