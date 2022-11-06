Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 out on sebaonline.org, direct link

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 : State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can now check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result 2022 live updates.

To access results, aspirants will have to login to the official website with their application number and password.

Assam direct recruitment result 2022 direct link

How to check Assam Grade 3 result 2022

Go to sebaonline.org. On the home page, click on the link to check grade 3 result. Now, login with your application number and date of birth. View your result. Save a copy of the result page for future use.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Assam is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.