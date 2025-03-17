Menu Explore
BHU PhD Entrance Result 2025 today, here's how to check when released at bhu.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2025 03:57 PM IST

BHU PhD Entrance Result 2025 will be released today, March 17. Know the steps to check results when released on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

The Banaras Hindu University, BHU, will be releasing the PhD entrance exam results on Monday, March 17. This has been confirmed to Hindustan Times Digital by BHU Officials.

BHU PhD Entrance Result 2025: Check the steps to download results when released.
BHU PhD Entrance Result 2025: Check the steps to download results when released.

When released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check and download the results on the official website at www.bhu.ac.in.

When the results are released, qualifying candidates will be required to make the fee payment to confirm their admission.

Notably, it is learnt that the PhD results will be released department-wise and will the process will continue until the end of March.

BHU PhD Entrance Exam Results 2025: How to download when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the BHU PhD results when released:

  1. Visit the official website at bhu.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the PhD entrance exam results.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
