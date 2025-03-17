Goa University assistant professor suspended for allegedly leaking paper to female student

The Goa University on Monday suspended an assistant professor of Physics on allegations of disclosing an exam question paper to a female student while the vice chancellor of the University Harilal B Menon has ordered a fact-finding committee to submit its report into the incident in 48 hours. The Goa University on Monday suspended an assistant professor of Physics on allegations of disclosing an exam question paper to a female student. (Representational Photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In an order issued on Monday, the Vice Chancellor said that the suspension was issued on the basis of allegations made against the professor for “disclosing [the] exam question paper to a female student” and that he has been suspended with effect from March 17 and shall remain under suspension until further orders pending inquiry proceedings.”

Speaking to the media, Menon said that the University was yet to receive a complaint that any question paper was leaked.

“There was no complaint that the question paper was leaked. It was only said that somebody had entered my (the informant’s) cabin the previous evening. And the Dean has asked him (the accused assistant professor). His reply was, ‘I had gone there to take a chemical, taken some chemical and did some analysis for my student.’ That is all he said,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“He has also said that, ‘if there is something wrong from my side, I tender an apology for that.’ But other than that, there was no complaint from any faculty saying that the exam paper was leaked,” Menon also said.

“We have constituted a fact-finding committee. So, I asked the fact-finding committee to submit the report in 48 hours. Within 48 hours if I find that there is some substance in that, we will go further and conduct an inquiry and disciplinary action will be taken,” he also said.

On Sunday a complaint was filed against the assistant professor at the police station alleging that the professor in question entered into his colleague’s cabins, stole question papers and leaked them to a lone female student.

While the police are yet to register an FIR into the complaint, on Monday the National Students Union of India filed its own complaint with the police while the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside the Vice Chancellor’s Office demanding an inquiry into the incident.