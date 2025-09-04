Bihar BSEB DElEd 1st year, 2nd year Results 2025 released, direct link to check here
Bihar School Examination Board has released the DElEd 1st year and 2nd year Results 2025. The direct link to check is given below.
Bihar School Examination Board has declared the results of Bihar DElEd Examinations 2025 on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Candidates who took the examinations can check and download their results from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Notably, the results are out for BSEB DElEd 1st year (2024-26 session) and 2nd year (2023-25) session.
Also read: NIRF 2025: IIT Madras director attributes continued top rank to collective, cohesive & focused teamwork
Candidates can check the results by entering their details like Roll Code and Roll Number in the space provided.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BSEB DElEd Results 2025
BSEB DElEd Results 2025: Steps to download
Candidates can alternatively follow the steps mentioned below to check the results mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com
- On the home page, click on the link to download the BSEB DElEd Results 2025 for 1st year or 2nd year as required.
- On the next page, enter your credentials to login and submit.
- Check the results displayed on the screen.
- Download the result.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Also read: NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu college tops in colleges category, check top 10 list here
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.