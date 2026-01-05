BSEB STET Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check Bihar STET results when announced
State Eligibility cum Entrance Test results has not been released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced BSEB STET Result 2025. When declared, the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org. The Board has not yet announced or disclosed the date and time of the results announcement. However, as per various media reports, BSEB Chairman has announced the results will be out by January 5, 2026. HT Digital do not have any confirmation on the same.
The examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode. The examination comprised of two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).
The provisional answer key was released on November 24, 2025. The objection window was opened on the same date. The last date to raise objections was November 28, 2025.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Official website to check
bsebstet.org
How to check results when out?
Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.org.
Click on BSEB STET Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Provisional key released on November 24
Exam comprised of 2 papers
When was exam conducted?
About official announcement
Where to check results?
Date and time
