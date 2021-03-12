Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details
- Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
More than 1.78 lakh candidates registered for taking STET (2019) re-exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from September 9 to 21 last year.
As per the board, a total of 15.87% candidates have passed the exam. Altogether 24,599 candidates have qualified the examination out of which 1,54,951 appeared for 12 subjects. A total of 16,068 candidates qualified paper I and 8,531 qualified paper II exams.
The board conducted STET exam for 15 subjects, however, results for three subjects including Urdu, Sanskrit and science have not been declared due to pending exam of several candidates.
Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “We have not published the result of three papers due to certain irregularities. Abiding by the order of Patna High Court, the board will conduct re-examination for 106 candidates who have filled forms for the mentioned three subjects on April 2. After their exam, the board is likely to publish result of the remaining 23,671 candidates in early-May.”
The board has also disqualified 587 candidates as they did not appear in the compulsory subject combination exam.
Addressing the press conference, Choudhary said, “With the result announcement, the board has paved the way for recruitment of teachers on vacant seats which will also fill the govt’s promise of job creation. Without adequate number of teachers, we also face difficulty in carrying out academic activities in schools. After completion of sixth phase of teachers’ recruitment, a fresh roster will be prepared for the seventh phase recruitment.”
He also praised the board for conducting online exam which brought transparency in the exam system.
“Even the recent inter paper leak case was solved on the same day. With just an image of question paper, the board traced the source from where paper was leaked which shows the efficiency of the board”, he added.
BSEB conducted the STET 2019 exam on January 28 last year which was later cancelled in May. An investigation committee probed into the matter and found various case of irregularities and paper leak matter true.
Following the incidence, the board roped in BETRON for conducting re-examination through online mode.
STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of 37,000 higher and higher secondary teachers across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details
- Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021 declared, get direct link to check
- IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exams can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFCAT result 2021 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here's direct link to check
- AFCAT result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AFCAT 2021 examination can check their results online at afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021 declared at sssc.uk.gov.in, check here
- UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UKSSSC Forest Guard recruitment examination can check their results online at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCEED results 2021 declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link
- UCEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UCEED entrance examination can check their results online at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEED results 2021 declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- CEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CEED entrance examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains results 2021 announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check
- JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal
- JEE Main February result 2021: Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check
- JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their JEE main results 2021 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 board examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February session out, here's direct link
- JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 highlights: Result declared, 6 get 100 NTA score
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox