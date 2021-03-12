Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details

Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.

More than 1.78 lakh candidates registered for taking STET (2019) re-exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from September 9 to 21 last year.

As per the board, a total of 15.87% candidates have passed the exam. Altogether 24,599 candidates have qualified the examination out of which 1,54,951 appeared for 12 subjects. A total of 16,068 candidates qualified paper I and 8,531 qualified paper II exams.

The board conducted STET exam for 15 subjects, however, results for three subjects including Urdu, Sanskrit and science have not been declared due to pending exam of several candidates.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “We have not published the result of three papers due to certain irregularities. Abiding by the order of Patna High Court, the board will conduct re-examination for 106 candidates who have filled forms for the mentioned three subjects on April 2. After their exam, the board is likely to publish result of the remaining 23,671 candidates in early-May.”

The board has also disqualified 587 candidates as they did not appear in the compulsory subject combination exam.

Addressing the press conference, Choudhary said, “With the result announcement, the board has paved the way for recruitment of teachers on vacant seats which will also fill the govt’s promise of job creation. Without adequate number of teachers, we also face difficulty in carrying out academic activities in schools. After completion of sixth phase of teachers’ recruitment, a fresh roster will be prepared for the seventh phase recruitment.”

He also praised the board for conducting online exam which brought transparency in the exam system.

“Even the recent inter paper leak case was solved on the same day. With just an image of question paper, the board traced the source from where paper was leaked which shows the efficiency of the board”, he added.

BSEB conducted the STET 2019 exam on January 28 last year which was later cancelled in May. An investigation committee probed into the matter and found various case of irregularities and paper leak matter true.

Following the incidence, the board roped in BETRON for conducting re-examination through online mode.

STET exam was held after a gap of eight years for recruitment of 37,000 higher and higher secondary teachers across the state.