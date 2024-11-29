BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the judicial service interview round can check the results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 out, direct link to check here

The interview was held from November 12 to November 23, 2024 for 463 candidates declared successful in the main examination. A total of 458 candidates appeared for the interview round.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024: Marks out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The combined merit list is prepared based on the sum of marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination and interview. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 153 candidates qualified.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The cut off marks have also been released by the Commission which is as follows:

Unreserved, Unreserved (Female): Written exam 442 marks, final exam 538 marks.

EWS: Written exam 418 marks, final exam 511 marks.

EWS (Female): Written exam 413 marks, final exam 511 marks.

SC, SC (Female): Written exam 349 marks, final exam 455 marks.

ST, ST (Female): Written exam 371 marks, final exam 479 marks.

IBPS RRB Result 2024: PO, Clerk reserve list out at ibps.in, direct links here

The registration process was started on October 5 and ended on October 25, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 154 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.