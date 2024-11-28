Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 can check the marks through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024: Marks out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024: How to check marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024 marks of recommended candidates link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the PDF file.

The PDF file will open where candidates can check the marks.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC ESE mains result was announced on November 23, 2024. A total of 206 candidates have been recommended for appointment out of which 92 Civil Engineering, 18 Mechanical Engineering, 26 Electrical Engineering and 70 E&T Engineering candidates. The general category has the most number of recommended candidates (71), followed by OBC (59), SC (34), EWS (22) and ST (20).

Rohit Dhondge topped the exam, while Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant came second and third, respectively.

The candidature of 43 recommended candidates is provisional out of which 17 from Civil Engineering, 2 from Mechanical Engineering, 6 from Electrical Engineering, 18 from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC Engineering services examination was held in June 2024 and the interview or personality test was held on October 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and November 4, 5, 6, 2024. The interview was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 251 vacancies in the organisation across the country.