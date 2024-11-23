Menu Explore
UPSC ESE final result 2024 out, 206 qualify, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 23, 2024 08:35 AM IST

The UPSC ESE final result can be viewed on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2024: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024, recommending 206 candidates for appointment. The UPSC ESE final result can be viewed on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE final result 2024 out, direct link here
UPSC ESE final result 2024 out, direct link here

Rohit Dhondge has topped the exam while Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant came second and third, respectively.

The commission has recommended 92 Civil Engineering, 18 Mechanical Engineering, 26 Electrical Engineering and 70 E&T Engineering candidates for appointment.

Also read: UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check results here

The general category has the most number of recommended candidates (71), followed by OBC (59), SC (34), EWS (22) and ST (20).

The written part of the examination was held in June, and interviews or personality tests took place in October-November.

Here is the list of top 20 candidates in the order of merit.

  1. ROHIT DHONDGE
  2. HARSHIT PANDEY
  3. LAXMIKANT
  4. D MADHANKUMAR
  5. AMAN PRATAP SINGH
  6. SANCHIT GOEL
  7. SUNIL SEERVI
  8. ROHIT KUMAR
  9. ANKIT MEENA
  10. BADUGU RAJESH
  11. KETAN KUMAR SINHA
  12. USHNEESH NANDAN
  13. PUSHPENDRA KUMAR RATHORE
  14. DHAWAL TAYAL
  15. MOHAMMAD SHAQUIB
  16. ANKIT ANAND
  17. SHIVAM JINDAL
  18. GADDIPATI YASWANTH BABU
  19. AKASH TANWAR
  20. KISHAN KUMAR

The candidature of 43 recommended candidates (17 Civil, 2 Mechanical, 6 Electrical and 18 E&T) are provisional. Their roll numbers have been published in the result notification.

The commission said it has maintained a reserve list of 82 candidates as per rules.

The recruitment examination was held for 251 vacancies.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Programmer posts at upsc.gov.in

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” the commission said.

Check UPSC ESE final result here.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Follow Us On