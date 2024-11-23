UPSC ESE final result 2024 out, 206 qualify, direct link here

UPSC ESE Final Result 2024: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2024, recommending 206 candidates for appointment. The UPSC ESE final result can be viewed on the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE final result 2024 out, direct link here

Rohit Dhondge has topped the exam while Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant came second and third, respectively.

The commission has recommended 92 Civil Engineering, 18 Mechanical Engineering, 26 Electrical Engineering and 70 E&T Engineering candidates for appointment.

Also read: UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check results here

The general category has the most number of recommended candidates (71), followed by OBC (59), SC (34), EWS (22) and ST (20).

The written part of the examination was held in June, and interviews or personality tests took place in October-November.

Here is the list of top 20 candidates in the order of merit.

ROHIT DHONDGE HARSHIT PANDEY LAXMIKANT D MADHANKUMAR AMAN PRATAP SINGH SANCHIT GOEL SUNIL SEERVI ROHIT KUMAR ANKIT MEENA BADUGU RAJESH KETAN KUMAR SINHA USHNEESH NANDAN PUSHPENDRA KUMAR RATHORE DHAWAL TAYAL MOHAMMAD SHAQUIB ANKIT ANAND SHIVAM JINDAL GADDIPATI YASWANTH BABU AKASH TANWAR KISHAN KUMAR

The candidature of 43 recommended candidates (17 Civil, 2 Mechanical, 6 Electrical and 18 E&T) are provisional. Their roll numbers have been published in the result notification.

The commission said it has maintained a reserve list of 82 candidates as per rules.

The recruitment examination was held for 251 vacancies.

Also read: UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Programmer posts at upsc.gov.in

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” the commission said.

Check UPSC ESE final result here.