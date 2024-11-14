UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check results here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CMS Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 can check the final result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.ht edu UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 out, direct link to check results here

As per the official notice, the final results have been prepared based on the results of the written examination (Part 1) held on July 14 followed by personality test (Part 2) held between September to November 2024.

A total of 165 candidates have been recommended for Category 1 and 600 candidates have been recommended for Category II. The candidature of 304 recommended candidates is provisional.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test and personality test can check their results by following the steps given below.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CMS Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and their preference for services/posts.

UPSC CMS final result mark sheet is expected to be available on the official website within 15 days of the result's publication.

Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011- 23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.