IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2024 released, here's how to check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2024. Candidates who took the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) prelims examination can download the scorecards from the official website at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2024 has released at ibps.in. Check the steps to download.

Candidates can download the scorecard till December 3, 2024.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. On the home page, click on IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 link. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. Check the IBPS PO scorecard 2024 displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the same future reference.

Notably, the IBPS PO Prelims result was announced on November 21, 2024. The result can be checked on the official website till November 28, 2024 candidates who passed the prelims examination will appear for main exam next.

The online main exam call letter was also released by the Institute of November 23, 2024.

The IBPS PO main examination will tentatively conducted on November 30, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the prelims examination was conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024.

IBPS PO 2024 is conducted for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.