The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 on November 27, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) prelims examination can check and download the scorecard through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 out at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The scorecard will be available on the official website from November 27 to December 3, 2024.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024: How to download

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

Check the scorecard and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 out: Where, how to check CRP-PO/MTs-XIV results

The prelims examination was held on October 19 and 20, 2024. The IBPS PO Prelims result was announced on November 21, 2024. The result can be checked on the official website till November 28, 2024.

Candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. As per the official notice, the IBPS PO main examination is expected to be conducted on November 30, 2024. The online main exam call letter have also been released by the Institute of November 23, 2024.

IBPS PO Mains 2024 admit card out at ibps.in, direct link to download call letter

IBPS PO 2024 is held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies. The registration process was started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.