The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 out: Where, how to check CRP-PO/MTs-XIV results

The prelims examination was held on October 19 and 20, 2024. The written test consisted of objective-type questions for 100 marks. The duration of the exam was one hour. There were three sections in the paper: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024: How to check results

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS PO 2024 is held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies. The registration process was started on August 1 and ended on August 21, 2024.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.