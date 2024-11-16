AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's direct link to check INI CET PG results

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 on its official website. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the INICET 2025 and wish to check their results can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

About the exam:

The AIIMS INICET 2025 examination was held on November 10, 2024. The exam was conducted for a total of 3 hours, and candidates had to attempt 200 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will secure 1 mark, and for each incorrect answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted.

Direct Link to check AIIMS INICET January Result 2025

The minimum percentile cut-off required for applicants will be as follows:

For seats under Unreserved (UR) [including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)], EWS, Sponsored & Foreign Nationals will be 50th percentile.

For OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only) seats will be 45th percentile.

Steps to check AIIMS INICET January Result 2025:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

