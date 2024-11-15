RBI Grade B Result 2024 for Phase 2 declared at rbi.org.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI Grade B Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General Phase 2 examination can check the results through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. RBI Grade B Result 2024 for Phase 2 declared at rbi.org.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written test was held on October 19, 2024.

RBI Grade B Result 2024 for Phase 2: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBI Grade B Result 2024 for Phase 2 link.

The PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The shortlisted candidates should submit their duly filled-in biodata and scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents to RBI Services Board at the latest by November 21, 2024, via the e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in.

Those candidates who have passed the written test can appear for the interview round. The date of Interview will be intimated to the candidates in due course. The Interview Call Letters indicating date, time and venue of the Interview will be sent to the shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered e-mail addresses from noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same.

The registration process started on July 25 and ended on August 16, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill 94 posts, of which 66 will be filled as Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)—General, 21 as Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)—DEPR, and 7 as Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)—DSIM.