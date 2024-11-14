TSPSC Group 4 provisional selection list of 8084 candidates out at tspsc.gov.in, check details

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional selection list of candidates for the Group 4 services on the official website. A total of 9,51,321 candidates applied for the recruitment. The written examinations were conducted on July 01, 2023, in two shifts.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the provisional selection list can visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, after completion of certificate verification, receipt of the sports merit list from the Committee of Secretaries to Government, a total of 8084 candidates have been placed under the provisional selected list.

The certificates verification for the shortlisted candidates was taken up from 20/06/2024 to 31/08/2024, 27/10/2024 to 28/10/2024, 04/11/2024 & 05/11/2024, 08/11/2024, 09/11/2024 & 10/11/2024.

The Provisional Selections are subject to the following conditions, as per the official notice.

That success in the examination confers no right to appointment unless the appointing authority is satisfied after such enquiry as the case may be as considered necessary, that the candidate having regard to his/her character and antecedents is suitable in all respects for appointment to the service.

That the candidate is found physically fit for the post.

That the candidate should produce such original certificates as required in accordance with the rules/notification.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 4 provisional selection list:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Look out for the TSPSC Group 4 selection list notification on the homepage and click it

A new pdf opens which has the hall ticket numbers of the selected candidates

Check for your hall ticket and save the pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future needs

